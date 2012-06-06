版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 23:40 BJT

Motiva Port Arthur crude unit offline till weekend-sources

HOUSTON, June 6 The newly commissioned 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery will remain out of production until the weekend, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Wednesday.

The unit was taken out of production on Monday to repair leaking valves, the sources said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐