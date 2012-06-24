New Motiva Texas refinery hydrocracker shut -filing

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
HOUSTON, June 24 A new 75,000 barrel per day (bpd) hydrocracker was shut by a malfunction on Saturday at Motiva Enterprises' 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to a notice the plant filed with state pollution regulators.
Operators safely depressured and stabilized the hydrocracker after a high level of hydrogen sulfide triggered a chain of malfunctions resulting in excess pressure in the unit, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The hydrocracker, called HCU-2, was part of a $10 billion, five-year expansion of the refinery that began production in April. A hydrocracker uses hydrogen under high temperatures to make gasoline and diesel.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.