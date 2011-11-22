Motiva Port Arthur reports FCC upset -filing

HOUSTON Nov 22 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000
barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reported a
malfunction on Tuesday in a gasoline-producing fluidic
catalytic cracking unit, according to a notice filed with Texas
pollution regulators.
During the correction of a heat imbalance, FCC No. 3
experienced a malfunction in the debutanizer column, according
to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental
Quality. The unit began flaring to correct the overpressure.
Motiva is a joint venture between Saudi Refining and Royal
Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L).
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)