Motiva Port Arthur reports FCC upset -filing

HOUSTON Nov 22 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery reported a malfunction on Tuesday in a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

During the correction of a heat imbalance, FCC No. 3 experienced a malfunction in the debutanizer column, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The unit began flaring to correct the overpressure.

Motiva is a joint venture between Saudi Refining and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L).