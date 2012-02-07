Motiva Port Arthur refinery hit by power outage -sources

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
HOUSTON Feb 7 Motiva Enterprises' 285,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was hit by a brief power interruption on Tuesday morning, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
Among the units affected by the power interruption was the refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, the sources said.
The Motiva Port Arthur refinery is a 50-50 joint venture between Saudi Refining and Shell Oil Co, Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. unit.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million