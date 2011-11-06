Oklahoma refineries, pipelines unaffected by earthquakes

* 5.6 magnitude quake shook state Saturday night

* Largest refinery says operations continue

HOUSTON Nov 6 Crude oil refineries and pipelines in Oklahoma were unaffected by earthquakes that shook the state over the weekend, operators said on Sunday.

The strongest quake -- a 5.6 magnitude temblor -- rumbled the region on Saturday night, with aftershocks continuing Sunday in the central area of the state, about 40 miles (64 km) east of the capital Oklahoma City.

A spokeswoman for ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 198,400 barrel- per-day (bpd) refinery in Ponca City, the state's largest, said there was no "damage or operating issues" due to the quake. The refinery is 106 miles (171 km) north of Oklahoma City.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) crude oil pipeline connecting the oil transport hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, was not affected by the quake, said company spokesman Rick Rainey.

State regulators said oil and natural gas production was unaffected by the earthquakes.

Gary-Williams 70,000 bpd refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, continued operating normally, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)