PBF reports Delaware City refinery flare compressor snag

Nov 17 PBF Energy (PBF.N) reported on Thursday a flare compressor upset led to a release of sulfur dioxide (SO2) at its 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, according to a notice filed with Delaware pollution regulators.

The filing said the release was ongoing and the company was correcting the problem.

PBF bought the refinery, which processes heavy crude oil, from Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) last year and began restarting it in May this year.