版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 1日 星期四 21:27 BJT

PBF says all units online, ops normal at Delaware

Dec 1 PBF said all its units were back online Wednesday and operations are normal at its 190,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City, according to notice on the community information line.

The refinery had suffered a power outage over the weekend.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐