PBF reports offline Delaware City compressor

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 PBF Energy reported sulfur dioxide emissions due to a compressor going offline at its 182,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Delaware City, Delaware, refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The release has been stopped and lasted for about 10 minutes, the filing added.
PBF purchased the refinery, which processes heavy crude oil, in 2010 from Valero Energy Corp
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.