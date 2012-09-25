版本:
Leak at Delaware City refinery fixed, no impact-sources

NEW YORK, Sept 25 A small exchanger leak at PBF Energy's 182,200-barrels-per-day Delaware City refinery this week had no impact on production, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The tube leak was fixed immediately. It is unclear how much oil spilled.

A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

