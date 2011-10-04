Delaware City refinery reports cat cracker emissions-filing

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to )

Oct 4 PBF Energy's Delaware City, Delaware, refinery reported an ongoing release of materials from a cat cracker, according to a filing with the National Response Center.

"Personnel are working to fix the issues with the boiler," the firm said in the filing with the regulators.

Before beginning a restart of the refinery in May, PBF undertook a preparatory overhaul because previous owner Valero Energy Corp idled the plant in November 2009 when it was losing $1 million as an economic downturn crushed refining margins. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)