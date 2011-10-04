Delaware City refinery reports cat cracker emissions-filing

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase
Oct 4 PBF Energy's Delaware City, Delaware,
refinery reported an ongoing release of materials from a cat
cracker, according to a filing with the National Response
Center.
"Personnel are working to fix the issues with the boiler,"
the firm said in the filing with the regulators.
Before beginning a restart of the refinery in May, PBF
undertook a preparatory overhaul because previous owner Valero
Energy Corp idled the plant in November 2009 when it was
losing $1 million as an economic downturn crushed refining
margins.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore;Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)