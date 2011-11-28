UPDATE 2-PBF's Del City refinery partly operational

* Some units remained in operation despite power outage
* Affected units are being checked before restart
Nov 28 PBF Energy said on Monday some of the
units at its 190,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Delaware City,
Delaware, remained operational despite Sunday night's power
outage.
"A number of the major units are still operating," said
spokesman Michael Gayda.
PBF is examining the downed units to make sure they
sustained no damage in the outage and can be started safely,
but Gayda gave no timeline for when the refinery would be back
to normal rates .
"We want to get them up and running as soon as possible,"
he said.
There was no reaction in the gasoline or distillate markets
on the East Coast, traders said, with many busy wrapping up
November business.
Inventories of both gasoline and distillates for early
December are ample, so reaction is expected to remain muted.
"No market impact yet. Four days out and everyone is still
playing catch up," said one New York harbor distillate trader.
Delmarva power, a unit of Washington-based Pepco Holdings
POM.N, said it has about 977 customers out in the state of
Delaware. Most of the outages are in the northern part of the
state.
A spokeswoman for Delmarva said that it appears that the
refinery power problems were on "on their side of the meter"
and not part of a wider power problem.
