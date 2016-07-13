PBF Energy restarting hydrotreater and FCC at Torrance refinery

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
HOUSTON, July 13 PBF Energy was in the process of restarting a hydrotreater and fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at its newly-acquired Torrance refinery near Los Angeles on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.
The refiner on Monday reported an unplanned flaring event at the facility. The incident impacted operations on the FCC, which produces gasoline, and the hydrotreater, the source said.
A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.