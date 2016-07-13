PBF Energy restarting hydrotreater and FCC at Torrance refinery

HOUSTON, July 13 PBF Energy was in the process of restarting a hydrotreater and fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCC) at its newly-acquired Torrance refinery near Los Angeles on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The refiner on Monday reported an unplanned flaring event at the facility. The incident impacted operations on the FCC, which produces gasoline, and the hydrotreater, the source said.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by David Gregorio)