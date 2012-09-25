PBF plans Nov work at Paulsboro, NJ refinery-source

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
NEW YORK, Sept 25 PBF Energy plans about 30 days of maintenance at its 160,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Paulsboro, New Jersey on the alkylation unit and the 55,000-bpd gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, a trade source said on Tuesday.
The work is scheduled to begin in November, the source said. The alkylation unit adds octane to gasoline.
A company spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
