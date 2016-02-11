Venezuela's Paraguana complex operating at 560,000 bpd -union leader

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Feb 11 Venezuela's massive 955,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Paraguana refinery complex was operating at around 560,000 bpd, an oil workers' union leader and fierce critic of state oil company PDVSA said on Thursday, citing an internal report.
The roughly 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery is currently operating at around 310,000 bpd, while the adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery is at 250,000 bpd, union leader Ivan Freites said.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Editing by Paul Simao)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: