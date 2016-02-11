Venezuela's Paraguana complex operating at 560,000 bpd -union leader

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Feb 11 Venezuela's massive 955,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Paraguana refinery complex was operating at around 560,000 bpd, an oil workers' union leader and fierce critic of state oil company PDVSA said on Thursday, citing an internal report.

The roughly 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery is currently operating at around 310,000 bpd, while the adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery is at 250,000 bpd, union leader Ivan Freites said.

