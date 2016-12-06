版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

Venezuela Paraguana refineries at 45 pct capacity Monday -document

CARACAS Dec 6 Venezuela's massive 955,000 barrel-per-day Paraguana refining center was operating at around 45 percent of capacity on Monday, according to an internal document from state oil company PDVSA seen by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by W Simon)

