UPDATE 1-Fire at Venezuela Cardon refinery controlled - worker, union boss

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, March 5 A fire broke out
at Venezuela's 310,000 barrel-per-day Cardon refinery on
Saturday but it was quickly controlled, a worker and union
leader reported.
There was no immediate comment from Venezuelan state oil
company PDVSA, which runs the refinery in the
northwestern Paraguana peninsula.
The fire started around 2:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT) in a
pumping room, according to union boss and fierce PDVSA critic
Ivan Freites.
A worker inside Cardon, who asked to remain anonymous
because he was not authorized to speak to the press, said the
fire had been brought under control and there were no injuries.
