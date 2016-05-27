版本:
Pemex says processing plants at Salamanca refinery halted

MEXICO CITY May 27 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Friday that the processing plants at its Salamanca refinery were out of operation due to an interruption in its steam supply.

The company said in a statement that no-one had been hurt and that there had been no damage to the refinery, which is in the central state of Guanajuato. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

