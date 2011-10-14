Petrobras eyes Pasadena refinery restart by early Nov

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>)

Oct 14 Petrobras (PBR.N) (PETR4.SA) said Friday it expects to resume production at its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena refinery in Texas, by the beginning of November after a fire on Sept. 30.

The company had started repairing a fire-hit crude distillation unit, company spokesman Sophie Gates said.

"We confirm that no other process unit was affected by the fire," Gates added.

The refinery, called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc for its location in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, has been shut, except for a delayed coking unit, since the CDU blaze, in which no one was injured. [ID:nN1E79A1R8] (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)