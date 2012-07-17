版本:
Petrobras reports power outage at Texas refinery

HOUSTON, July 17 Petrobras on Tuesday reported a power outage at its 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Pasadena, Texas, according to a recording on a community hotline.

"We're trying to bring the plant down safely," the company said on the hotline message, noting there was no known impact to the surrounding community.

The company had no further comment.

