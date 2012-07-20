版本:
2012年 7月 20日 星期五 22:06 BJT

Petrobras says Texas refinery at planned rates

July 20 Brazil's Petrobras said on Friday that its 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Pasadena, Texas, was back at planned rates after a power outage forced a shutdown on Tuesday.

Bad weather caused the power outage.

