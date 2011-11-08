Petrobras: Texas refinery back up after fire

Nov 8 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) said on Tuesday that its 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Pasadena, Texas, was fully operational after the fire-damaged crude unit was repaired.

The refinery, called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc, had been shut except for a delayed coking unit since a fire erupted in the crude unit on Sept. 30.

"All units have been safely brought back into production," the company said on Tuesday.