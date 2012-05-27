版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 27日 星期日 23:29 BJT

Petrobras Pasadena refinery alky unit malfunctions

HOUSTON May 27 An alkylation unit malfunctioned on Saturday morning releasing hydrofluoric acid at Pasadena Refining System's 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery, according to a notice filed with Texas pollution regulators.

Fire fighting equipment was used to suppress the hydrofluoric acid vapors, according to the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The unit was depressured through the refinery's flare system.

Pasadena Refining System is a subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐