HOUSTON Dec 11 A fire broke out Saturday night in the coking unit at Petrobras 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

One worker received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital due to the blaze at Pasadena Refining Systems Inc, according to the statement.

The fire has been extinguished, the company said.