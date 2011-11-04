Petrobras Texas refinery crude unit restarts -sources

HOUSTON Nov 4 Petrobras (PBR.N) (PETR4.SA) subsidiary Pasadena Refining Systems Inc was restarting a crude distillation unit shut since late September at its 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Pasadena, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Friday.

The unit, which does the initial refining of crude oil coming into a refinery and provides feedstock to all other units, was shut for repairs by a Sept. 30 fire.

Representatives of Pasadena Refining and Petrobras were not immediately available to discuss refinery operations. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)