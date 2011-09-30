Crude tank burning at Petrobras Texas refinery-report

HOUSTON, Sept 30 A crude oil storage tank was burning on Friday afternoon at a 100,000-barrels-per-day, Petrobras-owned ( PETR4.SA )( PBR.N ) refinery in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas, a local media report said.

Nearby residents were ordered to remain indoors due to smoke from the blaze, KRIV-TV reported.

The refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)