Crude tank burning at Petrobras Texas refinery-report

 HOUSTON, Sept 30 A crude oil storage tank was
burning on Friday afternoon at a 100,000-barrels-per-day,
Petrobras-owned (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) refinery in the Houston
suburb of Pasadena, Texas, a local media report said.
 Nearby residents were ordered to remain indoors due to
smoke from the blaze, KRIV-TV reported.
 The refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is
called Pasadena Refining Systems Inc.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

