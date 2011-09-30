版本:
Petrobras says all ops shut at Pasadena refinery

HOUSTON, Sept 30 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) said all operations were shut at its 100,000 barrel per day Pasadena, Texas, refinery on Friday following a fire in the crude distillation unit.

All employees have been accounted for and no injuries were reported due to the fire which broke out at about 1:45 p.m. local time (1845 GMT).

The fire has been extinguished. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

