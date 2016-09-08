REFILE- Philadelphia Energy Solutions to reduce staff, benefits

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
(Corrects to add dropped words "seeks to reduce staff" in first paragraph) By Jarrett Renshaw NEW YORK, Sept 8 Philadelphia Energy Solutions told employees Wednesday it was slashing benefits and seeks to reduce staff due to weak gasoline margins and high costs for renewable fuel credits, according to a company letter obtained by Reuters. The company said it would defer capital projects, including planned autumn maintenance, along with additional work aimed at meeting new federal regulations calling for lower fuel sulfur levels. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)