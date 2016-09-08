REFILE- Philadelphia Energy Solutions to reduce staff, benefits

(Corrects to add dropped words "seeks to reduce staff" in first paragraph) By Jarrett Renshaw NEW YORK, Sept 8 Philadelphia Energy Solutions told employees Wednesday it was slashing benefits and seeks to reduce staff due to weak gasoline margins and high costs for renewable fuel credits, according to a company letter obtained by Reuters. The company said it would defer capital projects, including planned autumn maintenance, along with additional work aimed at meeting new federal regulations calling for lower fuel sulfur levels. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)