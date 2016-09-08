版本:
REFILE- Philadelphia Energy Solutions to reduce staff, benefits

(Corrects to add dropped words "seeks to reduce staff" in first
paragraph)
    By Jarrett Renshaw
    NEW YORK, Sept 8 Philadelphia Energy Solutions
 told employees Wednesday it was slashing benefits and
seeks to reduce staff due to weak gasoline margins and high
costs for renewable fuel credits, according to a company letter
obtained by Reuters.
    The company said it would defer capital projects, including
planned autumn maintenance, along with additional work aimed at
meeting new federal regulations calling for lower fuel sulfur
levels. 

 (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)

