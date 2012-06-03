版本:
Phillips JV Borger, Texas, refinery report upset -filing

HOUSTON, June 3 Phillips 66's joint-venture 146,000 barrel-per-day(bpd) Borger, Texas, refinery reported a process upset in Area A on Friday, according to a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The Borger refinery is operated by Phillips in a 50-50 joint venture with Cenovus Energy Inc.

