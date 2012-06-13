Phillips 66 reports process upset at Borger refinery

BRIEF-Nisource says Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Says had expected fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.05 to $1.10
June 13 Phillips 66 on Wednesday reported a process upset at its joint-venture 146,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Borger, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The incident happened around 7:08 p.m. local time Tuesday, the filing said.
The Borger refinery is operated by Phillips in a 50-50 joint venture with Cenovus Energy Inc.
* Internap Corporation raises $43 million in common equity private placement
* First Majestic announces financial results for q4 and year end 2016