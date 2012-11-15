版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 02:55 BJT

Phillips 66 restarting units at Wood River refinery -trade

NEW YORK Nov 15 Phillips 66 is bringing back online units at its joint-venture, 328,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Wood River, Illinois, after completing repairs, trade sources said on Thursday.

Phillips 66 took unspecified units offline for planned work at the refinery in late September. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc share joint ownership of the refinery.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐