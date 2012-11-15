UPDATE 1-Phillips 66 restarting Wood River refinery units -trade

NEW YORK Nov 15 Phillips 66 is bringing back online units at its joint-venture, 328,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Wood River, Illinois, after completing repairs, trade sources said on Thursday.

Phillips 66, which in late September took unspecified units offline for planned work at the refinery, said maintenance is nearing completion.

Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc are joint owners of the refinery.