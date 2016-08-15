UPDATE 3-Fire at Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery out, no injuries

(Adds statement from Phillips 66)
By Erwin Seba and Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Aug 15 A fire that started in a
processing unit on Monday at Phillips 66's 260,000
barrel per day Lake Charles refinery in Louisiana has been put
out with no injuries reported, an emergency management official
said.
The fire started when a heater tube failed as a hydrogen
unit was being shut down at the plant, according to sources
familiar with operations.
Phillips 66 confirmed that the fire, which started around
noon, had been extinguished with no reported injuries or impacts
to the surrounding community. While it did not specify which
unit the fire started in, it added the refinery is continuing to
operate.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and all
appropriate local, state and federal authorities have been
notified, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.
The Lake Charles refinery primarily processes heavy, sour
crudes at the facility, as well as some light crude. The
refinery relies on a mix of U.S. Gulf Coast streams as well as
foreign crude, including barrels from Colombia, Mexico, Iraq and
Saudi Arabia, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Cash crude and products prices remain unchanged after news
of the fire, dealers and traders said.
According to a Genscape report, all monitored units remained
online by early afternoon.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton and Erwin Seba in Houston, Writing by
Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Tom Brown and Sandra
Maler)