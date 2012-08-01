版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 21:33 BJT

Phillips 66 says will keep Alliance refinery

Aug 1 Phillips 66 said on Wednesday that the company will keep its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

The company in December said it was looking to sell the 247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, which processes light-sweet crude, for the right price. However, increased cut-price U.S. onshore light-sweet shale oil output has made the plant more valuable, the company said.

In its second-quarter earnings release on Wednesday, Phillips 66 said it has decided to keep the refinery "as Gulf Coast sweet crude feedstock costs are expected to improve over the long term."

In May Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland told Reuters that if the price were not right for "a good export platform," the company would keep it.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐