Phillips 66 says will keep Alliance refinery

Aug 1 Phillips 66 said on Wednesday that
the company will keep its Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse,
Louisiana.
The company in December said it was looking to sell the
247,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, which processes
light-sweet crude, for the right price. However, increased
cut-price U.S. onshore light-sweet shale oil output has made the
plant more valuable, the company said.
In its second-quarter earnings release on Wednesday,
Phillips 66 said it has decided to keep the refinery "as Gulf
Coast sweet crude feedstock costs are expected to improve over
the long term."
In May Phillips 66 CEO Greg Garland told Reuters that if the
price were not right for "a good export platform," the company
would keep it.