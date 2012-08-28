版本:
Phillips Rodeo Calif. refinery hydrocracker shut -filing

HOUSTON, Aug 28 Phillips 66's 120,200
barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo, California, refinery shut the
hydrocracking unit on Friday due to an equipment failure,
according to a notice filed with California pollution
regulators.
    "Equipment failure at the unicracker required shutdown and
flaring," according to the notice filed with the Contra Costa
County Health Department Hazardous Materials Program, which
released the notice on Tuesday.

