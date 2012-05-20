Phillips' Rodeo, Calif. refinery reports flaring - filing

HOUSTON May 20 Phillips 66's 120,200 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Rodeo, California, reported flaring, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.

The San Francisco Bay-area refinery began a planned overhaul of a refining unit in late May, the company has said.

A refinery operates its safety flare when a production unit cannot normally process hydrocarbon feedstock either due to a malfunction or a planned overhaul.