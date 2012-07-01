Phillips Sweeny refinery fixes leak on FCC - filing

HOUSTON, July 1 Phillips 66's 247,000-barrels-per-day Sweeny, Texas refinery repaired leaks on a portion of the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Saturday and Sunday, according to a notice the refinery filed with state pollution regulators.

On Saturday, the refinery found oil oozing from welds on a box attached to the unit's riser to repair a hot spot found between a month and two months ago, the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed.

Additional welding was done on the box to repair the leaks, but the work resulted in increased release of particulate matter and carbon monoxide.