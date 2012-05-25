Phillips 66 reports equipment malfunction at Borger refinery

May 25 Phillips 66 reported an equipment malfunction at its 146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Borger, Texas refinery, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m, local time, on Friday and the unspecified equipment was shut as a result, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed.

The Borger refinery is a joint-venture between Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy Inc.