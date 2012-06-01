Phillips 66 reports flaring at Rodeo, Calif, refinery

BRIEF-Yingde Gases says Originwater has no intention to pursue strategic transaction with Co
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
June 1 Phillips 66 reported sulfur dioxide emissions due to a flaring event at its 120,200 barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.
The filing with California Emergency Management Agency said the release at the San Francisco Bay-area refinery would not pose threat to local residents.
Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.
* In response to certain rumours , Originwater has confirmed that it has no intention to pursue any strategic transaction with co
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* GMS Inc says for three months ended January 31, 2017, expect to report net sales in range of $561.5 million to $563.5 million