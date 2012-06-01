版本:
Phillips 66 reports flaring at Rodeo, Calif, refinery

June 1 Phillips 66 reported sulfur dioxide emissions due to a flaring event at its 120,200 barrel-per-day refinery in Rodeo, California, according to a filing with state pollution regulators.

The filing with California Emergency Management Agency said the release at the San Francisco Bay-area refinery would not pose threat to local residents.

Flaring usually indicates refinery operations are interrupted by planned maintenance or an unplanned breakdown.

