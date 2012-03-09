版本:
2012年 3月 10日

Shell's Wash. coker hit by power blip Tues -filing

HOUSTON, March 9 The coking unit at Shell Oil Co's 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery was hit by a brief power interruption on Tuesday, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators and released on Friday.

A compressor was shut on the coker, which increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude oil, according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Gasoline prices in the Pacific Northwest have been increasing throughout the week due to a planned overhaul at ConocoPhillips' Washington state refinery.

