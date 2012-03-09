Shell's Wash. coker hit by power blip Tues -filing

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
HOUSTON, March 9 The coking unit at Shell Oil Co's 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery was hit by a brief power interruption on Tuesday, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators and released on Friday.
A compressor was shut on the coker, which increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of crude oil, according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
Gasoline prices in the Pacific Northwest have been increasing throughout the week due to a planned overhaul at ConocoPhillips' Washington state refinery.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.