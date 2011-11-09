Shell restarts Wash. refinery units -filing

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
HOUSTON Nov 8 Shell Oil Co's 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery finished restarting units after completing a seven-week overhaul, according to a notice the refinery filed with Washington state pollution regulators.
The refinery's crude distillation unit, delayed coking unit, catalytic reformer, hydrotreaters and amine regenerating unit were all overhauled in the work, according to notices filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Radcom announces new chief technology officer and head of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.