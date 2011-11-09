Shell restarts Wash. refinery units -filing

HOUSTON Nov 8 Shell Oil Co's 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery finished restarting units after completing a seven-week overhaul, according to a notice the refinery filed with Washington state pollution regulators.

The refinery's crude distillation unit, delayed coking unit, catalytic reformer, hydrotreaters and amine regenerating unit were all overhauled in the work, according to notices filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)