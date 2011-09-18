Shell Anacortes refinery to shut crude unit-filing

Sept 18 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Anacortes, Washington, refinery plans to shut its crude unit on Sept 23 for a planned overhaul expected to last until early November, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.

The refinery's delayed coking unit, catalytic reforming unit, hydrotreating units No. 1 and 2 and amine regnerating unit will also be included in the overhaul, according to the notice filed with the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

The crude unit, called the vacuum pipestill, does the initial refining of crude oil coming into the Anacortes refinery. It makes diesel and feedstocks for other units including the refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)