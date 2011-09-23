Shell Anacortes refinery starting work-trade

Sept 23 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was shutting a crude unit and some others for planned work on Friday at its 145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes, Washington, trade sources said.

Shell had noted the planned overhaul in a notice filed earlier this month with the Northwest Clean Air Agency, Washington state pollution regulators.

The filing said the overhaul would include work on the crude unit, delayed coking unit, catalytic reforming unit, hydrotreating units No. 1 and 2 and an amine regenerating unit.

A West Coast trader said on Friday that Shell was shutting units for work, but its gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit would keep running. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)