Shell Deer Park jv refinery units shut-filing

HOUSTON Oct 30 Shell Oil Co's 327,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery shut multiple process units on Friday due to a mechanical pump failure, according to a notice the company filed with Texas pollution regulators.

The Deer Park refinery did not identify which units were shut in the notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, but said they were in the east and west portions of the refinery.

The Deer Park refinery is the 11th largest in the United States and is a 50-50 joint venture between Mexico's national oil company Pemex and Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) U.S. unit Shell Oil Co, which operates the plant. (Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)