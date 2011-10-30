Shell Deer Park jv refinery units shut-filing

HOUSTON Oct 30 Shell Oil Co's 327,000 barrel
per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery shut
multiple process units on Friday due to a mechanical pump
failure, according to a notice the company filed with Texas
pollution regulators.
The Deer Park refinery did not identify which units were
shut in the notice filed with the Texas Commission on
Environmental Quality, but said they were in the east and west
portions of the refinery.
The Deer Park refinery is the 11th largest in the United
States and is a 50-50 joint venture between Mexico's national
oil company Pemex and Royal Dutch Shell Plc's (RDSa.L) U.S.
unit Shell Oil Co, which operates the plant.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba, editing by Maureen Bavdek)