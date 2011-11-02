Power blip hits Shell Deer Park TX refinery -trade

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
Nov 2 A brief power blip affected Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) 327,000 barrels-per-day joint-venture refinery on Wednesday, but operations were returning to normal, trade sources said.
A separate power outage on Wednesday also briefly affected operations at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 344,500 bpd refinery in Beaumont, Texas. [ID:nWEN0372]
The outages pushed cash gasoline differentials up by half a cent per gallon, but they retreated by a quarter cent to 0.75 cent under December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange on word that both plants were resuming normal operations.
A Shell spokeswoman declined comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.