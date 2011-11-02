Power blip hits Shell Deer Park TX refinery -trade

Nov 2 A brief power blip affected Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) 327,000 barrels-per-day joint-venture refinery on Wednesday, but operations were returning to normal, trade sources said.

A separate power outage on Wednesday also briefly affected operations at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 344,500 bpd refinery in Beaumont, Texas. [ID:nWEN0372]

The outages pushed cash gasoline differentials up by half a cent per gallon, but they retreated by a quarter cent to 0.75 cent under December RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange on word that both plants were resuming normal operations.

A Shell spokeswoman declined comment. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)