Shell Deer Park crude units malfunction -filing

HOUSTON Aug 7 The crude distillation units at
Shell Oil Co's 327,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture
refinery in Deer Park, Texas, malfunctioned on Friday due to a
control system failure, according to a notice filed with Texas
pollution regulators.
The failure in the refinery's central processing unit was
fixed by the replacement of an expansion card. The CPU was then
reset and the crude units restarted. The crude units do the
initial refining of crude oil in a refinery, providing most of
the feedstock for all other production units.
The Deer Park refinery is a joint-venture between Shell Oil
Co (RDSa.L) and Mexico's national oil company PEMEX.
