Shell reports release from sulfur unit at Deer Park refinery

May 18 Shell Oil Co said emergency personnel responded to a release at a sulfur unit at its 327,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, according to a message posted in a community information line.

Earlier, Shell reported shutdown of an unspecified unit at the refinery on Thursday, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

