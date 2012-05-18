Shell reports release from sulfur unit at Deer Park refinery

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
May 18 Shell Oil Co said emergency personnel responded to a release at a sulfur unit at its 327,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery, according to a message posted in a community information line.
Earlier, Shell reported shutdown of an unspecified unit at the refinery on Thursday, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
* Says on feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board Source text - http://bit.ly/2lgfmiH Further company coverage: