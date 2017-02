Oct 12 Shell Canada (RDSa.L) said it restarted a bitumen upgrading unit at its 255,000 barrel per day facility in Scotford, Alberta, but expected no impact to production.

The maintenance is complete," said a spokesman for the company.

Trading sources said the 30,000 bpd unit came back online on Tuesday and that the unit had ramped up to full rages.

The unit went down for unplanned work on Sept. 28. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Janet McGurty in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)