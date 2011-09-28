UPDATE 1-Shell cuts output at Scotford upgrader

* Shell says upgrader output cut through October

Sept 28 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday that its 255,000 barrel per day Scotford oil sands upgrader near Edmonton, Alberta, will operate at reduced rates through the end of October as the company completes maintenance work.

Shell spokesman Stephen Doolan declined to say how much output will be cut because of the work, but market sources said the facility's output will be reduced to about 225,000 bpd through the end of next month.

With the supply of synthetic crude already cut by 100,000 bpd because of the planned maintenance shutdown of one of Syncrude Canada Ltd's upgraders, the Scotford cutback pushed up prices for synthetic.

October syncrude is in high demand, trade sources said. Prices for the light, sweet crude were trading at $12.25 over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark after trading as low as low as $10.50 above WTI on Tuesday.

Shell has a 60 percent interest in the upgrader, which converts tar-like bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude. Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) each hold 20 percent of the venture.