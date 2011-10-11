Suncor refinery restarting after snag - report

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database
see here or go to
<OFD/INFO>)
Oct 11 A brief operational issue with one of
the gasoline processing units at Suncor's (SU.TO) Commerce
City, Colorado refinery caused the unit to go offline on
Sunday, according to Denver Post website.
"The unit was off-line for a short period of time before
crews started to safely turn the unit back on," the Denver Post
said, quoting a Suncor official.
The operational snag led to flaring on Sunday and a larger
than normal flare on Monday during the start-up, the report
said.
Suncor operates the 93,000-barrel-per-day refinery that
produces gasoline, diesel fuel and paving-grade asphalt,
according to the company website.
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Richard
Chang)