版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 22日 星期三 00:53 BJT

Suncor completes repairs at Edmonton refinery

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Suncor Energy Inc has completed repairs to a process unit at its 135,000 barrel per day refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, and has resumed normal operations.

Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an email that the facility has resumed normal operation. Production was cut on Feb 9 after piping at a hydrotreater unit failed.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐